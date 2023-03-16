Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) to reschedule the Assamese exam.

"It has been brought to my notice that the arrested accused centre in charge of Luhit Khabalu HS School has, during interrogation, confessed to leaking Assamese paper as well. In view of this, I have advised SEBA to reschedule the Assamese exam also," tweets the Assam CM.

It has been brought to my notice that the arrested accused centre incharge of Luhit Khabalu HS School has, during interrogation, confessed of leaking Assamese paper as https://t.co/9aI1Am9IiO view of this, I have advised SEBA to reschedule Assamese exam also. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 16, 2023

Further, as per the advice of Himanta Biswa Sarma the exam of all MIL subjects, including English (IL) of HSLC scheduled for 18 March has also been rescheduled.

The new date will be announced on March 17.

SEBA has informed me that as advised by HCM @CMOfficeAssam , the exam of all MIL subjects, including English (IL) of HSLC scheduled for 18 March, will be rescheduled. The new date will be announced tomorrow.@himantabiswa — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 16, 2023

Earlier on March 16, in a significant breakthrough, Assam Police arrested the alleged mastermind of the HSLC paper leak scam, Pranab Dutta, in Lakhimpur. Another teacher, Kumud Rajkhowa, has also been arrested in the case. Additionally, the police have detained two others from Gogamukh for questioning. According to reports, both teachers have been terminated from their services.

The arrests were made in connection with the General Science (C3) subject of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam. The police have so far apprehended 25 people, including students, in connection with the case. Twelve of them are being taken for three days of police custody, while the other 13 are being interrogated as per the guidelines of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The CID is investigating all aspects of the case, as the question papers were leaked through WhatsApp messages. The law enforcement authorities have also contacted the WhatsApp authority to trace the original source. Technical verification has also been carried out with various telecom service providers.