In a shocking incident, a D-Pharm degree student was arrested for appearing in the high school examination in Bongaigaon to reduce his age. The candidate, identified as Rakibul Islam from Kokila North Para, had cleared the high school entrance examination in 2013 and had since obtained a D-Farm degree.

According to reports, Rakibul had again taken the high school exam from Golapara Higher Secondary School in order to cut down on his age. However, the principal of the school lodged an FIR against him, leading to his arrest by the Abhayapuri police.

The incident has raised serious questions about the education system and the measures taken to prevent fraud in exams. While Rakibul's case may be an isolated one, the police are investigating the matter to determine if there are any other such cases.

The arrest of Rakibul has also highlighted the need for better regulation and monitoring of the education system. It is important to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future and that the integrity of the education system is maintained.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the region and has raised concerns about the validity of the examination system. The police are urging anyone with information about similar incidents to come forward and report them.

As the investigation continues, it remains to be seen what action will be taken against Rakibul and whether the incident will lead to any significant changes in the education system.