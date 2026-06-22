Assam HSLC Compartmental Examination 2026 results to be declared on June 23

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has announced that the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Compartmental Examination 2026 will be declared on June 23 at 11:00 AM.

According to an official notification issued by the board, students who appeared for the examination held during May and June 2026 will be able to access their results through the digital results gazette and download their marksheets online.

Candidates can check their results and download digital marksheets from the official ASSEB website by entering their roll number, examination number, and date of birth. Results will also be available through the ASSEB Results mobile application available on the Google Play Store.

The board stated that admissions to Class XI will be conducted on the basis of the digital marksheets, in accordance with the government notification dated May 11, 2020. Educational institutions have been directed to verify students results through the official website and digital results gazette.

No hard copies of the results gazette will be distributed to schools. However, the hard copy of the certificate-cum-marksheet will be provided to successful candidates at a later date.