Nine candidates have been expelled from the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination at Laharighat in Assam’s Morigaon district on March 9 for using unethical means while appearing for the social science paper. The expelled students include eight female students and one male student.

The incident occurred at the Laharighat Higher Secondary School, where the HSLC examination was being held under tight security arrangements. In another such incident, two HSLC candidates were expelled from the S. Ali Higher Secondary School at Sukchar in South Salmara Mankachar district for using immoral means while appearing for the exam.

The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) had announced that all the 760 students of the JR Higher Secondary School centre in Cachar district will have to re-appear for the English subject in the Compartmental examination, 2023, to be held in due course. This decision was taken after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took cognizance of the incidents of cheating and paper leaks and asked SEBA to take action against the examination centres where paper leak incidents are taking place.

Reportedly, metal detectors were used to check the candidates before entering the exam hall at the JR Higher Secondary School centre at Ganirgram in Cachar district. However, several malpractices were reported from the examination centre on the first and second day of the HSLC exam.

The incidents of cheating and paper leaks during the HSLC exams have become a matter of concern for the state government, with such incidents tarnishing the image of the education system. The government has taken strong measures to prevent such malpractices during the ongoing HSLC exams, which started on March 2 and will continue until March 22.

The expulsion of nine students from the Laharighat Higher Secondary School has once again brought to the forefront the need for a more robust system to prevent cheating and paper leaks during exams. The authorities are expected to take strict action against those found guilty of malpractices during the HSLC exams, and steps will be taken to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.