The commencement of the HSLC examination for the year 2024 was marred by confusion and discontent as the English exam center at Hawaipur High School in West Karbi Anglong district encountered a serious mishap. The examination, which began at 9 a.m. today, saw a delay of an hour due to an unexpected turn of events.

This year's matriculation examination, spanning until March 4, is being conducted across 913 centers in the state, with a whopping 4,27,922 candidates participating. However, at the Hawaipur High School examination center, chaos ensued as the English exam turned into an unexpected ordeal when the Assamese question paper was mistakenly distributed.

The error resulted in a frantic scramble as 370 candidates, ready to tackle their English examination, found themselves staring at an unfamiliar language. The blatant discrepancy led to a delay in the examination proceedings by a full hour.

Rectifying the error and replacing the erroneous question papers with the correct ones, the examination finally commenced, albeit belatedly. Consequently, the affected candidates were compelled to undertake their exams until 1 p.m., disrupting their scheduled plans for the day.

The incident has raised serious concerns regarding the integrity of the examination process, prompting calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the mishap. Students and parents are demanding accountability from the authorities responsible for the oversight, emphasizing the need for stringent measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

As the high school examination progresses, authorities are urged to remain vigilant and ensure the smooth conduct of exams across all centers, restoring confidence in the integrity and fairness of the assessment process.

Ealier in the day, the integrity of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exam 2024 in Cachar was compromised as the English subject question paper was leaked within half an hour of the exam commencement. The leaked question paper quickly made rounds on social media platforms.

The leaked question paper is suspected to have originated from the examination center of Banskandi Nena Mia H.S School in Cachar, raising serious questions about the security protocols in place to safeguard the confidentiality of exam materials. Hyder Hussain Majumdar, a teacher posted at the examination center, has been implicated in the alleged leak.

Today marked the first day of the high school examination (HSLC Exam 2024) in the state, with authorities emphasizing stringent security measures to ensure a smooth and controversy-free examination process. However, the swift dissemination of the leaked question paper underscores the challenges faced in maintaining the integrity of the examination system.

The leak has reignited concerns about the efficacy of the State Education Board of Assam (SEBA) in safeguarding the sanctity of the examination process, especially in light of previous instances of question paper leaks. The incident has once again put SEBA under scrutiny, raising questions about its ability to prevent such breaches and uphold the trust of students and stakeholders.

Meanwhile, India Today NE attempted to contact the Education Minister of Assam, Ranoj Pegu. However, he neither picked up nor returned the call, disconnecting the line.