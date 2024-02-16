The integrity of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exam 2024 in Cachar has been compromised as the English subject question paper was leaked within half an hour of the exam commencement. The leaked question paper quickly made rounds on social media platforms.

The leaked question paper is suspected to have originated from the examination center of Banskandi Nena Mia H.S School in Cachar, raising serious questions about the security protocols in place to safeguard the confidentiality of exam materials. Hyder Hussain Majumdar, a teacher posted at the examination center, has been implicated in the alleged leak.

Today marked the first day of the high school examination (HSLC Exam 2024) in the state, with authorities emphasizing stringent security measures to ensure a smooth and controversy-free examination process. However, the swift dissemination of the leaked question paper underline the challenges faced in maintaining the integrity of the examination system.

The leak has reignited concerns about the efficacy of the State Education Board of Assam (SEBA) in safeguarding the sanctity of the examination process, especially in light of previous instances of question paper leaks. The incident has once again put SEBA under scrutiny, raising questions about its ability to prevent such breaches and uphold the trust of students and stakeholders.

Meanwhile, India Today NE attempted to contact the Education Minister of Assam, Ranoj Pegu. However, he neither picked up nor returned the call, disconnecting the line.