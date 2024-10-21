The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has officially announced the commencement of online form fill-up for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025. According to the notification, the registration process will begin on October 23, 2024, and will continue until November 14, 2024, providing a window for eligible students to complete their applications.

The board has also laid out several important deadlines for the examination process:

Last Date for Online Payment/Challan Generation: November 15, 2024

Deadline for Challan Payment at SBI Branches: November 18, 2024

Online Checklist Correction Deadline: November 30, 2024

Detailed guidelines for completing the form will be accessible on the official online examination portal, sebaregistration.org. To facilitate a smooth process, students will use the same User ID and Password they had for the Class IX Registration Portal. In case of lost credentials, the notification advises contacting the Member Secretary of the respective district's ASSEB Regional Office for assistance.

For payment, the board has provided two options: online payment via the State Bank of India (SBI) or using an SBI Challan generated from the portal. Schools are instructed to deposit the challan at the nearest SBI branch along with the requisite fees.

Additionally, helpline numbers will be available on the examination portal to assist schools and students with any queries throughout the registration period.

Also read: Indian army troops rescue girl from drowning in Brahmaputra River