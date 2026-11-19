The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has announced the schedule for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2027, with the written examinations set to begin on February 25 and continue until March 16.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced the examination schedule on Thursday through a post on X. The timetable, issued by the board on November 19, states that Hindi will be the first subject, followed by examinations in other subjects across morning and afternoon shifts.

The morning examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon examinations will take place from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

According to the board's instructions, candidates appearing for the morning shift must report to their examination centres by 8.15 am, while those appearing for the afternoon shift must arrive by 12.45 pm.

Candidates will be given an additional 10 minutes to read the question paper before the commencement of each examination. This facility will be available from 8.50 am to 9 am for the morning shift and from 1.20 pm to 1.30 pm for the afternoon shift. The board has clarified that question papers will be distributed only by the officer-in-charge during this period.

For elective language subjects, including Assamese, Hindi, Santhali and Manipuri, a common question paper will be provided for Group A and Group B candidates. Group A will be considered under the Indian Language (IL) category.

The board has also specified that candidates appearing in English, General Mathematics, Science and Social Science will have to answer both objective and descriptive sections separately. Passing both sections will be mandatory.

Meanwhile, the practical examinations for HSLC 2027 will be conducted from January 27 to February 2. Heads of educational institutions have been directed to coordinate with the appointed Resource Persons (RPs) and External Examiners to finalise the practical examination schedules.