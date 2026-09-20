Assam HSLC, Higher Secondary exams likely to be delayed due to flood situation

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has announced that the HSLC (Matric) and Higher Secondary final examinations are likely to be held later than the usual schedule, citing disruptions caused by the recent flood situation in the state.

The announcement was made during the Education Minister’s visit to Deomarnai in Darrang district, where he attended the inauguration of the newly constructed academic building at Deomarnai Higher Secondary School. During the visit, Pegu also toured four other educational institutions in the area along with MLA Parama Raj — Deomarnai College (Junior), Deomarnai Graduate College, Deomarnai Girls’ Higher Secondary School and Deomarnai B.Ed College — and interacted with students and reviewed the educational environment and infrastructure.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has already extended the regular teaching period for Class X students until February 22, 2027, while Class XII classes will continue until March 8, 2027, citing disruptions caused by recent floods and ongoing Census-related activities.

The extended academic calendar is expected to push back the HSLC and Higher Secondary final examination schedules. The board has stated that the examination dates will be decided in accordance with the revised teaching schedule.

The move is aimed at ensuring that students get adequate classroom instruction and sufficient time to complete their syllabus before appearing for the board examinations. The final examination dates are expected to be announced separately by the authorities.