Assam police have so far apprehended 25 persons including students in connection with the HSLC question paper leak scam.

12 of them are being arrested and taken for 3 days of police custody.

The other 13 being juveniles, are interrogated as per the guidelines of the Juvenile Justice Act, said Assam DGP GP Singh speaking to media in Dibrugarh on Thursday morning, March 16.

The DGP stated that Police detained 3 more persons in connection with the case last night.

The CID is investigating all the aspects of the case. The question papers were leaked through WhatsApp messages.

Also Read: Assam HSLC paper leak: Four including two juveniles arrested in Tinsukia

The law enforcement authority has also contacted the WhatsApp authority to get the original source. Technical verification is also done with various telecom service providers.

Most transactions amounting from Rs 100 to Rs 3000 are done through 4 wallet agencies like GPay, Paytm etc. Transaction details have been sought from the headquarters of the agencies in Mumbai.

Police have found many vital clues from the arrested/detained persons including students.

Many are still absconding. Police will find them soon, said DGP Singh.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, stated on March 14 that 22 people have been arrested in connection with the paper leak for the General Science subject of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam in various parts of the state.

The Assam DGP informed about the development via a tweet on March 14. He also stated that the arrests have been made across Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia.

His tweet read, “Reference paper leakage case of General Science (C3) of HSLC examination being conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam - 22 persons have been detained at/from Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. Further lawful action as mandated by law is being taken against them. We remain committed to unearthing the network of people involved in the leakage of the question paper and the conspirators."