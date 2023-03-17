The All Assam Student’s Union (AASU) chief advisor Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya on March 17 demanded the reformation of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) after the leak of the Assamese paper leak of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

AASU and a number of other organisations also demanded a thorough CBI inquiry into the issue of exam cancellation in the HSLC examination earlier this week.

Following this, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 16 directed SEBA to reschedule the Assamese exam.

"It has been brought to my notice that the arrested accused centre in charge of Luhit Khabalu HS School has, during interrogation, confessed to leaking Assamese paper as well. In view of this, I have advised SEBA to reschedule the Assamese exam also," tweets the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It has been brought to my notice that the arrested accused centre incharge of Luhit Khabalu HS School has, during interrogation, confessed of leaking Assamese paper as https://t.co/9aI1Am9IiO view of this, I have advised SEBA to reschedule Assamese exam also. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 16, 2023

On the other hand, the exam of all MIL subjects, including English (IL) of HSLC scheduled for March 18 has also been rescheduled as directed by the Assam Chief Minister.

The new date is expected to be announced on March 17.

Earlier on March 16, in a significant breakthrough, Assam Police arrested the alleged mastermind of the HSLC paper leak scam, Pranab Dutta, in Lakhimpur. Another teacher, Kumud Rajkhowa, has also been arrested in the case. Additionally, the police have detained two others from Gogamukh for questioning.

According to reports, both teachers have been terminated from their services.