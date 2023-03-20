Two teachers implicated in the HSLC paper leak case have been remanded to judicial custody. The teachers, Jyotirekha Borgohain and Herambo Kumar Das, were presented before the court on March 20. Both were employed at Bhauri Devi Sarawgi High School, with Borgohain serving as the Controller of Examinations and Das as the former Assistant Controller of Examinations.

Earlier, a court in Guwahati had remanded the duo to the CID police's custody. In addition, three teachers from Assam's Lakhimpur who were also arrested in connection with the HSLC question paper leak case were sent to 10-day custody of the Crime Investigation Department (CID). The three teachers were identified as Kumud Rajkhowa, Pranab Dutta, and Prasanna Das. They were presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Marech 18.

Meanwhile, Nayan Jyoti Sarma, the Controller of Examinations at the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), arrived at the CID headquarters in Guwahati on March 20. He was summoned by the CID for questioning in connection to the HSLC question paper leak case. Two others were also summoned for questioning, identified as Kushal Das, a clerk, and a security guard.

Currently, CID officials are interrogating the three SEBA employees. The HSLC paper leak case has caused concern among students and parents in Assam, and authorities are taking all necessary measures to investigate and prosecute those involved in the leak.