Assam CID on March 14 arrested four persons including two juveniles in connection with the HSLC paper leak case.

Further, all the accused will be produced in Guwahati CJM court on march 15 by CID.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dulu Gogoi (18) of Kothasema under Jagun, Tinsukia and Deepjoti Buragohain (21) of Ahompathar, Tinsukia.

However, the names of the two juveniles have not been disclosed.

Also Read: Assam: HSLC question papers sold for up to Rs 2,000 , circulated via social media, reveals Dibrugarh SP

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, stated on March 14 that 22 people have been arrested in connection with the paper leak for the General Science subject of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam in various parts of the state.

The Assam DGP informed about the development via a tweet on March 14. He also stated that the arrests have been made across Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia.

His tweet read, “Reference paper leakage case of General Science (C3) of HSLC examination being conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam - 22 persons have been detained at/from Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. Further lawful action as mandated by law is being taken against them. We remain committed to unearthing the network of people involved in the leakage of the question paper and the conspirators."