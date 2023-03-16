In a significant breakthrough, Assam Police have arrested the alleged mastermind of the HSLC paper leak scam, Pranab Dutta, in Lakhimpur. Another teacher, Kumud Rajkhowa, has also been arrested in the case. Additionally, the police have detained two others from Gogamukh for questioning. According to reports, both the teachers have been terminated from their services.

The arrests were made in connection with the General Science (C3) subject of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam. The police have so far apprehended 25 people, including students, in connection with the case. Twelve of them are being taken for three days of police custody, while the other 13 are being interrogated as per the guidelines of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The CID is investigating all aspects of the case, as the question papers were leaked through WhatsApp messages. The law enforcement authorities have also contacted the WhatsApp authority to trace the original source. Technical verification has also been carried out with various telecom service providers.

Police investigations have revealed that most transactions, amounting from Rs 100 to Rs 3,000, were carried out through four wallet agencies like GPay and Paytm. The police have sought transaction details from the headquarters of these agencies in Mumbai.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh tweeted on March 14 that 22 people had been arrested in connection with the paper leak for the General Science subject of the HSLC exam in various parts of the state.

"We remain committed to unearthing the network of people involved in the leakage of the question paper and the conspirators," said DGP Singh. Many suspects are still absconding, but the police are confident that they will find them soon.