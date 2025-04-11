The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will declare High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination results today, ending the wait for thousands of students across the state.

Taking to Twitter, state education minister Ranoj Pegu wrote, "𝐇𝐒𝐋𝐂 𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐒 WILL BE DECLARED TODAY. The time schedule is as follows: 8:00 am—issue of notification. 0:15 am—release of the press note. 10:30 am—Publication of Results."

According to the official notification dated April 11, 2025, students can download their digital mark sheets through various websites or view them through a mobile app starting from 10:30 am today.

"This is hereby notified for information of all candidates who appeared in the High School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2025 conducted by the Assam State School Education Board, Div-I during the month of February/March, 2025 that their results will be declared through the Results Gazette in PDF format," the notification states.

How to check results

Students can access their results through 14 official websites, including:

sebaonline.org

results.shiksha

www.indiaresults.com

www.assamresult.in

Additionally, results can be checked through the ASSEB Results mobile app developed by Narayani Edusols, available on Google Play Store.

To download mark sheets, students must enter their roll and number in the format specified. For example, if the roll is B25-0001 and number is 0012, they would enter:

Roll: B25-0001

Number: 0012

The notification confirms that educational institutions will arrange admission for Class XI based on the digital marks sheets after verification through the Results Gazette. Hard copies of certificates will be provided to passed candidates at a later date, while failed candidates must apply separately at the board office if they require physical copies of their mark sheets.