BONGAIGAON: Anubhab Kapil (Bongaigaon) from Bongaigaon H.S.School with 588 marks has secured 10th position in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam results on Tuesday. The pass percentage has been recorded with 56.49 this year.

“When Principal Sir informed me that I had received 10th place I was overjoyed. I am grateful for the fulfilment of my dreams. I'd like to work as a doctor in the future”, said Anubhab.

“I worked as a teacher until I retired in 2019. I'm glad he achieved my ambitions. When children achieve their goals, every parent is overjoyed. He has always stated that he wishes to work in the medical field, and we will fully support him”, stated Anubhab’s father while talking to the media.

A total of 405582 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 229131 candidates passed in the examination. Out of 405582 students, 188570 are male and 217012 are female. The pass percentage of male is 58.80 while that of females is 54.49 percent.