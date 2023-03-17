Amid intense controversy surrounding the paper leak, the Controller of Examinations for the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA), on March 17 said that HSLC examination results would be announced in May.

“The HSLC results will be declared in May itself, however, there might be an inevitable delay of 8-10 days,” said Nayan Jyoti Sarma said while speaking to reporters.

He further termed that paper leak incident as nothing short of unfortunate.

“The paper leak incident is very unfortunate to have taken place. As of now, no official of SEBA has been arrested in connection to the case. We are committed to working day and night for the students who are suffering due to the unfortunate incident,” he added.

The examination for all MIL/English (IL) courses of the present High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examinations will take place on April 1, 2023, according to a statement made earlier today by SEBA.

In light of rumours of a possible question paper leak, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered the examinations to be postponed last night.

The exams were initially slated to take place on March 18. Nevertheless, one of the suspects who had previously been detained for his involvement in the leak of the General Science exam admitted to the authorities that he had also leaked the Assamese language exam during questioning.