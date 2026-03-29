Assam HSLC results to be declared on April 10: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, March 29 announced that the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination will be declared on April 10, providing clarity to lakhs of students awaiting their scores.



The announcement was made by the Chief Minister during an election campaign event, where students in attendance raised queries regarding the result date. Responding to their concerns, Sarma confirmed that the results would be released as scheduled on April 10.



The HSLC examinations, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, were held from February 10 to February 27, 2026, across multiple centres in the state. The examinations are a crucial academic milestone for Class 10 students in Assam, often determining their academic streams and future educational pathways.



Officials have not yet released details regarding the mode of result publication, though the results are typically made available through official websites and designated centres.



The announcement comes amid heightened anticipation among students and parents, as the HSLC results play a significant role in shaping higher secondary admissions across Assam.