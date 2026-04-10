Assam HSLC results to shift to grading system from next year; no more toppers or compartmental exams

In a significant reform aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced major changes to the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination system, which will come into effect from the next academic year.

Making the announcement, Ramesh Chandra Jain, Chairman of the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), stated that the existing system of declaring toppers or rank holders will be discontinued. Instead, students’ performance will be evaluated through a grading system, aimed at reducing academic pressure and promoting holistic learning.

“From the next year onwards, there will be no provision for announcing top rank holders in the HSLC examination. The results will be declared based on grades,” Jain said while addressing the media.

Another key change announced by the board is the discontinuation of compartmental examinations. Students who fail to clear the examination will no longer have the option to reappear in a compartmental test within the same academic year. Instead, they will need to follow the revised assessment framework as per the new policy guidelines.

The reforms are part of the broader efforts to align Assam’s secondary education system with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes competency-based evaluation, reduced exam stress, and a more comprehensive assessment of students’ abilities.

Education officials believe that the shift to a grading system will foster a healthier academic environment by discouraging unhealthy competition and focusing on conceptual understanding rather than rote learning.



The changes will not affect the HSLC Examination 2026, the results of which have already been declared under the existing system. Instead, the new rules will be implemented starting from the next academic session, giving schools and students adequate time to adapt to the revised framework.

Highlighting the significance of the reform, Jain noted that the initiative is expected to make the evaluation process more student-friendly and equitable. He emphasized that detailed guidelines regarding the grading structure and assessment methodology will be issued by the board in due course.



The announcement marks a transformative step in Assam’s education system, signalling a shift from rank-based competition to a more inclusive and holistic evaluation approach. The move is expected to reshape how student performance is assessed in the years to come.