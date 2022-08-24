Acting on a tip-off, Doomdooma Police on Wednesday seized huge cash of drugs (38.48 grams) along with arms, and vehicles and arrested one person.

The arrested person is identified as Kimon Jyoti Hazarika, a resident of the Doomdooma town, Tinsukia district.

One Royal Enfield bike and two cars were seized from his possession.

The Doomdooma Police have initiated a search operation under the leadership of Officer Dibyajyoti Dutta after receiving inputs from one suspected drug peddler (Saheb Alom) who was also detained in the Baghjan area with the seizure of drugs.

According to the sources, Kimon Jyoti Hazarika earlier worked as a home guard and he is in the drugs business for a very long time.

“We detained a drug peddler in the early morning of Wednesday. And Saheb Alom took us to the residence of Kinon Jyoti Hazarika and we seized arms and drugs along with stolen bikes and vehicles”, a police officer stated.