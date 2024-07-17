In a major operation against drug trafficking, Gossaigaon police conducted a raid in Oxiguri village, Kokrajhar district, resulting in the arrest of a drug peddler and the seizure of four containers filled with a substantial quantity of drugs.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Firdous Ahmed and DSP Nupur Neog apprehended Saidul Islam, son of Zakir Hussain from No. 2 Shimultapu village.

Saidul Islam is alleged to have obtained the drugs from a known drug mafia figure, Saiful Islam Mandal of Oxiguri village.

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During the raid, Saiful Islam managed to escape under the pretext of police presence at his house.

The Gossaigaon police, under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police Firdous Ahmed and DSP Nupur Neog, remain steadfast in their ongoing efforts to eradicate drug activity in the area and ensure a drug-free community.