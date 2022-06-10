A herd of about 200-150 large elephants has taken shelter from the last week in Orangajuli tea garden causing panic among the plantation workers and the public.

A large herd of elephants coming out of the forest to the public in search of food, took shelter during the day in the garden area and as night fell on the village, they entered the village and broked the doors of the houses and killed people.

The forest department was informed to chase away the herd of elephants but the people alleged no importance.

The workers have to stop the work as the large herd of elephants takes shelter in the garden.

The vehicles are bound on the Mangaldoi-Bhutiachang route.

In the last year, 3 people have lost their lives due to elephant attack in elephant conflict while 3 wild elephants have also died due to various reasons.

The forest department has failed to solve the problem.