In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police conducted a raid in Kakaijana, Bongaigaon district, uncovering 62 containers filled with heroin. The operation, led by Karnav Patwari, the North Salmara sub-divisional police officer, resulted in the arrest of a couple and the seizure of the illicit drugs.

Moinuddin Ali and his wife, Moyful Khatun, from Bijni in Chirang district, were apprehended during the raid. The couple, along with a four-year-old child, was transporting the drug-laden containers on a bike bearing the registration number AS 26 F 6048. The police operation successfully intercepted them while they were en route to supply the drugs at the Sidalsati flyover.

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Both the drug peddlers and the seized heroin are now in police custody, marking a significant victory in the fight against drug trafficking in the region.