During an anti-drug operation conducted by Dhubri Police, a youth along with a woman were detained. The police seized huge quantity of drugs in Ward No 10 of Dhubri town during the operation.

Based on a tip-off, Hiren Kumar Deka DySP (P) Dhubri led the operation along with other officials and seized a huge quantity of addictive cough syrup bottles including illegal contraband tablets.

During the operation, drug dealer Asif managed to escape. However, the team of police managed to recover a huge quantity of cough syrup bottles and addictive contraband tablets from Asif's residence.

Later, police detained drug dealer Asif's mother Zahida Begum and Asif's maternal uncle Habibul Rahman. As per sources, Asif's mother and maternal uncle had been running this illegal drugs racket for a long time, informed Hiren Kumar Deka DySP (P) Dhubri.

Police sources said, that the police had began interrogation with the duo for more information in the custody and the current market value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 3 lakh, which was illegally brought from the neighbouring state West Bengal by Asif.

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