Ahead of the Bihu, the Handloom and Textile department of Dhubri circle have seized a huge quantity of powerloom manufactured fulam-gamosa and mekhela Chador from different stores located in Dhubri Bazar.

As per reports, a joint operation was conducted by the Handloom and Textile of Dhubri circle led by Revenue Circle Officer (A) Iftikar Hussain in collaboratation with police personnels raided in the shops of Dhubri market, and searched for powerloom manufactured Fulam-gamosa and Mekhela Chador.

Monowar Hussain, Assistant Director of Handloom and Textile Dhubri stated that according to the Handlooms (Reservation of Articles for Production) Act, 1985, traditional clothes and dresses cannot be produced in powerloom and Mill Sector. Keeping in view to protect the livelihood of millions of Handloom weavers and the rich cultural heritage of the Handloom, such raids are being conducted.

Iftikar Hussain, the Revenue Circle Officer (A) stated that the smuggling of powerloom Fulam-gamosa and Mekhela Chador from other states should be banned with immediate effect, only the products made by handloom weavers should be sold in the local markets.

Meanwhile, the Fulam-gamosa and Mekhla Chado were seized from six shops in the market area of Dhubri.