In a major crackdown ahead of the New Year, authorities in Bongaigaon district seized a substantial quantity of foreign liquor in the Jogighopa region.



The operation, led by Bongaigaon District Commissioner Navadeep Pathak, was carried out in collaboration with Jogighopa Police and the Excise Department.



The raid took place late last night in Kachudola village, where officials recovered 168 cartons of foreign liquor. According to the Excise Department, there are strong suspicions that the liquor was being stored and transported through hijacked trucks, raising concerns about the illicit trade.



During the operation, Mohan Das was arrested, while two other suspects, Jotan Das and Sunil Das, managed to evade capture. The total market value of the seized liquor is estimated to exceed ten lakh rupees.



The police and Excise Department have launched a full-scale investigation into the case, with efforts underway to apprehend the remaining suspects and uncover the extent of the illegal liquor trade in the region.







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