Assam: Huge quantity of illicit liquor seized by Silapathar police
In a significant operation against illicit liquor, Silapathar police seized a large quantity of illegal alcohol from the Kulajan area. The raid, led by deputy superintendent Pranami Bharadwaz, highlights the ongoing efforts to curb this public health issue.
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Story highlights
- Silapathar police seize large quantities of illicit liquor in recent raid
- Raid conducted under leadership of deputy superintendent Pranami Bharadwaz
- Operation forms part of ongoing crackdown on illicit liquor production and distribution
In a continuous drive against illicit liquor, Silapathar police intensified their crackdown in the region. On Thursday night, conducting a raid at Kulajan area, the police successfully seized a substantial quantity of illegal alcohol.
The team was led by deputy superintendent of police (Patrol) Pranami Bharadwaz.
The raid is part of the ongoing efforts by law enforcement authorities to curb the production and distribution of illicit liquor, which poses a significant threat to public health and safety.
Deputy superintendent Pranami Bharadwaz's leadership in spearheading the operation underscores the commitment of Silapathar Police to tackle the issue head-on.
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