In a continuous drive against illicit liquor, Silapathar police intensified their crackdown in the region. On Thursday night, conducting a raid at Kulajan area, the police successfully seized a substantial quantity of illegal alcohol.

The team was led by deputy superintendent of police (Patrol) Pranami Bharadwaz.

The raid is part of the ongoing efforts by law enforcement authorities to curb the production and distribution of illicit liquor, which poses a significant threat to public health and safety.

Deputy superintendent Pranami Bharadwaz's leadership in spearheading the operation underscores the commitment of Silapathar Police to tackle the issue head-on.