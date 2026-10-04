Assam: Human rights body alleges illegal coal mining, transport involving 67 dumpers in Tinsukia

The Tinsukia District Committee of the International Human Rights Council (IHRC) has alleged large-scale illegal coal mining and transportation in the North Eastern Coalfields (NEC) area of Coal India Limited at Ledo under Margherita Co-District, Assam.

In a press release, the committee said it had gathered information through a confidential inquiry regarding the alleged extraction and transportation of coal from areas falling within the NEC lease.

According to the committee, its General Secretary L Ratan Singh received information alleging the involvement of certain personnel from the NEC security department, railway authorities and Ledo Police in the transportation of illegally mined coal.

The committee alleged that on September 31, between around 2:30 pm and 6 pm, approximately 67 dumpers were used to transport coal from the Deep Mine and Jharna Basti areas of Ledo. The coal was allegedly moved through the Itakhola Turning area, across a railway line, before being transported to other locations.

The IHRC further alleged that the coal carried by the dumpers was taken to five coke kilns. It also referred to allegations involving a person described as a leader of a "coal syndicate".

The committee questioned how such a large number of dumpers could allegedly operate during daylight hours without attracting the attention of the NEC authorities, Assam Police Battalion, Tinsukia DRM, Digboi DFO, Tinsukia DTO, Ledo Police, the Department of Mines and Geology and other concerned agencies.

The IHRC said the allegations raised questions over the effectiveness of the security and administrative mechanisms in the NEC area, particularly given the presence of police personnel and the NEC's own security department.

The committee, however, said it was not holding any individual or department responsible at this stage and called for an impartial, high-level investigation into the allegations.

Among the issues it wants investigated are who allegedly authorised or facilitated the mining and transportation activities, which officials or personnel were aware of them, and how the route across the railway line was allegedly kept open for the movement of dumpers.

The committee has also sought an inquiry into allegations that the route was later closed by dumping soil, as well as the movement of vehicles allegedly operating without registration numbers and the role of officials from the departments concerned.

The IHRC said it was collecting information and evidence relating to the Itakhola Turning area, the railway crossing, Deep Mine, Jharna Basti, the movement of dumpers and the subsequent closure of the route.

It further said that if an investigation establishes that any individual or official facilitated illegal coal mining or transportation in return for unlawful financial benefits, it would seek strict legal action against those found responsible.

The committee said it plans to submit a detailed report, along with supporting evidence, to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), seeking examination of the allegations by an appropriate central investigating agency.

The IHRC also raised a fresh allegation regarding a letter reportedly sent by the Assam Police Battalion to NEC on October 1 seeking a joint investigation in the NEC area.

According to the committee, it is investigating how individuals allegedly involved in the coal trade came to know about the letter, which was reportedly confidential. It alleged that an NEC Coal India Limited Margherita official with the surname Hazarika may have informed people connected with the alleged illegal coal trade about the communication in advance.

The committee said it was investigating the allegation and compiling information on officials and personnel from different departments who were allegedly involved in or benefited from the coal trade.

It added that if the alleged irregularities are not addressed, it may make the names of those concerned public along with supporting evidence and submit the material to central investigating authorities.

The IHRC said it would continue to pursue the matter through the appropriate authorities and lawful means.