The International Human Rights Council (IHRC), Tinsukia District Committee, has strongly condemned the handcuffing of former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) General Secretary Shankarjyoti Baruah, calling the act a violation of human rights and a contempt of Supreme Court directives.



Baruah was arrested on May 17 following a scuffle at B.N. Singh Petrol Pump in Duliajan, Dibrugarh district. The former student leader was allegedly treated as a hardened criminal and handcuffed during detention, a practice explicitly prohibited by a Supreme Court ruling unless deemed absolutely necessary under specific circumstances.



L. Ratan Singh, General Secretary of the IHRC Tinsukia chapter, has urged Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Director General of Police Harmeet Singh to immediately arrest the police personnel involved in the incident and initiate a departmental inquiry.



“The law of the land applies equally to all. Whether it is a civilian or a police officer, no one is above the law. Disregarding the directives of the Supreme Court is a grave offense,” said Singh.



The IHRC has also made an open appeal to the Gauhati High Court to take suo motu cognizance of the incident and take stringent action to ensure accountability within the police force. Singh emphasized the importance of upholding democratic values and human rights, warning that unchecked police misconduct poses a threat to civil liberties.