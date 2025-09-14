Assam: Human Rights Body seeks CBI probe into illegal rat-hole mining at Margherita

The International Human Rights Council (IHRC) has raised alarm over reports of illegal coal mining, including rat-hole mining, at the Dip Mine under the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly constituency in Tinsukia district. The organization has demanded immediate intervention by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Coal India Limited (CIL) to halt the alleged unlawful activities.

According to allegations, an individual identified as B. Ganesh is linked to the illegal operations. The IHRC warned that if corrective measures are not taken promptly, the activities could lead to large-scale exploitation of national resources, severe environmental damage, loss of livelihood for local residents, and potential threats to public safety.

In a press release, IHRC Tinsukia District Committee General Secretary, L. Ratan Singh, outlined a series of demands addressed to both the Assam and Central governments. These include:

A thorough CBI investigation into illegal coal mining and rat-hole mining in Dip Mine and across the Margherita constituency.

An internal inquiry by Coal India Limited (NEC), Margherita, to determine who is involved in illegal extraction, stockpiling, and transportation of coal, followed by strict action against the culprits.

Enforcement of stringent legal provisions under the Mines and Minerals (Development & Regulation) Act, 1957, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code—Section 379 (theft), Section 414 (concealment of stolen property), and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy).

A detailed probe to identify the number of coal depots in the Margherita constituency, the volume of coal stored, and the sources of supply.

Singh emphasized that timely action could safeguard the environment, protect community welfare, and ensure rightful revenue collection for both the state and the nation.