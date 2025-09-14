Assam: Human Rights Commission writes to Assam DGP over journalist attack in Lumding, seeks report

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports regarding the brutal assault of journalist Sujit Sarkar, popularly known as Hari, near the Lumding Railway Institute in Assam on the night of September 7.

According to initial accounts, Sarkar was allegedly attacked by a group of nearly 20 individuals while he was returning home after work. The assailants reportedly beat him and looted his gold chain, mobile phone, watch, and motorcycle.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, rescued the journalist, and shifted him to Lumding Civil Hospital for treatment. Authorities have detained two persons for questioning and registered a First Information Report (FIR).

The NHRC has expressed deep concern over the incident, stating that such attacks raise grave issues of human rights violations. The Commission has issued a notice to the Assam Director General of Police, directing submission of a detailed report within two weeks.

The assault has sparked outrage among media circles and local residents. The Lumding Press Club, along with citizens, has strongly condemned the attack, urging stringent action against those responsible and demanding enhanced safety measures for journalists working in the region.

Meanwhile, police officials confirmed that the investigation is underway. However, they also noted that counter-allegations have emerged suggesting the journalist may have been under the influence of alcohol during the incident.