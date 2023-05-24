A woman in Assam's Sivasagar district alleged that her neighbour attempted to conduct a human sacrifice rite on her in order to acquire hidden treasures.

The event occurred in the Bihubar region of Nazira, Sivasagar district when a man named Mochowa Munda was accused of attempting human sacrifice in quest of buried wealth.

The accused originally hails from Jharkhand.

The victim speaking to the media said, “The accused lives near my house and had been following me for the past two weeks. One day, all of a sudden he approached me and asked for my help in searching for hidden treasures buried in the soil. He said, in order to find the treasure he will perform a ritual for human sacrifice.”

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested for bid to sacrifice 5 children in Sivasagar

“He assured me that he would pay Rs 2 lakhs to my mother before he performs the human sacrifice ritual on me. He also threatened me that if I refuse then he would abduct me forcefully and perform the ritual,” she added.

The victim sought the police after getting the threats and notified them of the situation.

Meanwhile, when the police arrived at the accused's house, they discovered that he had been fleeing since the victim contacted the cops.

This is not the first incident reported from the Sivsagar district, earlier in 2020 also, three people including a woman were arrested for attempting the human sacrifice of five children at Sunday midnight. All three people were arrested while observing Kali Puja in Demowmukh.

The five children also included one of the accused’s children. All the children were reportedly rescued by the residents of the neighbourhood.

The residents handed over the accused namely Jamiul Hussain, Shafiul Husain, and Ayesha Begum to Sivasagar police. Jamiul and Shafiul are brothers.

According to initial reports, the accused woman claimed that she felt like goddess Kali and in consultation with a Tantrik, she was advised to sacrifice five children at midnight during Kali Puja.

Moreover, the perpetrators believed in superstitions and barbaric customs that human sacrifice would bring them good luck in terms of acquiring wealth and property.