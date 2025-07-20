Assam: Human trafficking attempt foiled by Dispur Police, 4 arrested, 5 victims rescued

In a major breakthrough, an EGPD team from Dispur Police Station successfully foiled a human trafficking attempt and arrested four accused traffickers, including a woman, in a swift operation.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Hemanta Borah (32) of Chatia, Jainur Ali (38) of Dodora, Aminul Islam (36) of Lakhipur, and a woman. Acting on credible intelligence, the police team intercepted the traffickers before they could carry out their plan.



During the operation, five victims were rescued safely, preventing a possible tragedy. The identities of the victims have been kept confidential due to the sensitive nature of the case.



Authorities have confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused under relevant sections of the law pertaining to human trafficking and abduction.



Further investigation is underway to determine the wider nexus and whether the accused are linked to larger trafficking rackets.