At least 5 persons including two minors were arrested after Paneri Police of Udalguri district busted a human trafficking racket in Udalguri district.

The police team led by Paneri OC Sanjib Terang arrested the accused from Nonaipara Tea Estate in Paneri in Udalguri district.

According to police reports, among the accused two were minors and are currently in observation. Police said the investigation into the case started when a minor girl from Nonaipara Tea Estate in Paneri was reported missing on October 31, 2022.

Based on the missing report lodged by the family members on October 31st, 2022, Paneri police started their investigation.

On investigation, the police were able to nab Dinesh Kundalna on November 1 and after interrogating him, they will able to apprehend another accused Jitu Lohar.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Paneri Police OC Sanjib Terang said that so far they have arrested 5 accused in the case and have rescued as many as 12 victims in the racket. He said that all the victims were rescued from Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh and most of the victims belonged to the Udalguri district. Among the victims 4 are minors and the rest are adults.

“ The victims were lured with the promise of jobs in different parts of the country and were eventually sold”, Paneri Police OC said.

He further informed upon interrogation that Dinesh Kundalna revealed the name of another accused Romeo from whom police were able to rescue 8 girls out of which 3 were minors and 5 adults. The police also arrested the driver allegedly and seized the car used in the racket.

The district of Udalguri in Assam has recently witnessed a sharp spike in cases related to child trafficking.

As per reports, there are allegations of a spike in "anti-social" activities in the Dimakuchi and Nonaipara area which actually is a tea plantation area and girls growing up in tea plantations area are often targeted by human traffickers, which is certainly concerning.