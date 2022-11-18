Suspected poisoning of a pond at Tapeshwara village under Kalgachia police

station of Barpeta district led to the death of hundreds of fish on November 18.

Notably, the owner of the fish pond, Abdus Sattar witnessed hundreds of fish dead and floating on water.

Fish worth over Rs 3 lakh were killed in the suspected poisoning.

Further, Abdus Sattar alleged that some miscreants had put poison in his pond which led to the death of hundreds of fish.

Earlier, the family were harassed and accused of being involved in a drug case.

The victim’s family suspects that the person who accused them in the earlier case can be behind this.

He told reporters that they have informed the Kalgachia police about the incident and will register a case at the police station.