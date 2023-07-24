Hundreds of birds have been found dead in Bongaigaon district on July 24. The incident ocurred at Bhandara No. 1 under Manikpur police station. Local farmers reportedly sowed paddy seeds in their fields, unaware of the devastation it would bring to the avian population.

As the fields were sown with paddy seeds treated with pesticides, various species of birds flocked to the area to feed on the grains. However, the unsuspecting birds unknowingly consumed the pesticide-laden sweet rice seeds, leading to loss of their lives.

Earlier on June 27 , Hundreds of birds died due to poisoning in Barpeta. Overspraying of insecticide in the agriculture fields has resulted in the death of more than 200 birds.

According to a video circulated through media, a local and an environmental enthusiast had claimed that hundreds of birds in Mahammadpur Gram at Jania in the Barpeta district are being poisoned in the crop field by a few local people.

These miscreants have applied some poisonous substances to their crops in order to keep birds away from their crops. The birds are dying from the consumption of the crops.