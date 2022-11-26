A ferry from Nimati ghat to Kamalabari carrying passengers was left stranded in the middle of the Brahmaputra river near Majuli on November 26.

The ferry is transporting hundreds of passengers and several vehicles.

According to reports, the ferry departed from its location at 12 noon and currently stands stranded in the middle of the river.

The Inland Water Transport Department has arranged another ferry to rescue the passengers.

Earlier in October this year, a ferry, from Nimati ghat to Majuli, with passengers on board was stranded in the Brahmaputra river.

The ferry was transporting people and multiple vehicles and nearly Eight automobiles, 40 motorcycles, and more than a hundred people were on board the ferry.

Prior to this, Majuli residents were saved from another horrific incident.

A passenger Ro Pax ferry coming towards Nimati from Aflamukh Par ghat was stuck in the middle of the Brahmaputra river.