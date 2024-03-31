A desperate situation has unfolded in Garbhanga near Guwahati as heavy rains trapped hundreds of people in the area, with more than 20 vehicles damaged and trees falling causing additional damage.

The Bhalukjar waterfall in Garbhanga has become a site of concern, with hundreds still trapped amidst the chaos. Despite the urgency, the forest department has not yet arrived at the scene.

Tourists visiting the area are gripped with panic as they navigate through the dark and dense forest, adding to the challenges of the rescue operation.

The waterfall, a popular spot for families, witnessed a high influx of visitors on Sunday, contributing to the number of people affected.

Adding to the crisis is the lack of network connectivity and reports of elephant sightings, creating further distress among those seeking help.

Efforts are underway as hundreds of people appeal to the city administration and forest departments for assistance in this critical situation.