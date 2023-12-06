The district Sessions Judge, Dhubri Pawan Chandra Kalita on December 5, convicted a man with rigorous imprisonment for seven years for killing his lawfully married wife Nazira Khatun alias Nazira Banu within seven years of their marriage in Assam's Dhubri district.

The accused in the case Johirul Islam, a resident of Jhagrarpar Part-lll of Dhubri district, was found guilty and convicted for seven years and to pay a fine of Rs.5,000, in default to suffer S.I. for another six months.

In an interview with this correspondent, Special Public Prosecutor of Dhubri Sessions Court, Harmohan Das explained the case in brief. He informed that on November 25, 2015, the victim's father Hujur Ali filed a formal complaint in Dhubri College TOP, claiming that while her daughter was asleep, the accused, Johirul Islam, in a pre-planned manner conspired and kill his wife Nazira Khatun by lighting fires, putting kerosene on her body. The victim on December 11, 2015, succumbed at the Dhubri Civil Hospital due to the burn injuries caused by the accused.

On the basis of the said FIR, a case was registered in Dhubri Sadar police station under Sections 304-B of IPC against the accused person namely Johirul Islam and the matter was taken up for investigation.

The accused had violated the very sanctity of the relationship between him and the victim who was his wife. Not only had the convict gone on to commit the ghastly act but the extent of barbarism committed by the convict-accused is also reflected from the fact.

Meanwhile, the Additional district Sessions Judge, Dhubri on December 6, convicted a man with rigorous imprisonment for five years for attempt to rape a fourty five years old woman in Charaldanga area under Gauripur police station of Dhubri district.

The victim namely Fazila Bibi lodged an FIR against the accused namely Abdul Aziz at Gauripur Police Station and a case was registered.

Dinesh Choudhary, the Public Prosecutor for the court, elucidated that the accused forcibly entered through a window and attempted to rape the victim. Fazila Bibi bravely lodged the FIR, leading to legal proceedings against the accused.

On Wednesday, the Additional district Sessions Judge, Dhubri Sayed Burhanur Rahman found him guilty and convicted him. He has been convicted with imprisonment for two years and ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 1,000, under section 457 and an additional three years of imprisonment was also imposed to the convicted under sections 376/511 of IPC.