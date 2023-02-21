Guwahati police arrested the husband and in-laws of a woman who was subjected to torture for dowry in the Palasbari area on February 21. The accused were identified as Samin Das, the husband, and Sukleswar Das and Runu Das, his parents.

Sources reported that despite giving birth to a child five days ago, the victim was subjected to repeated torture by her husband and in-laws for dowry. The incident occurred in the Nahira Guimara area of Palashbari and went viral on social media platforms, with several users demanding strict action against the perpetrators.

Upon investigation, the police found the woman in a critical condition with her hands tied, blood stains on her clothes, and severe injury marks on her body, including a severe head injury. It was revealed that the family had been demanding dowry from the victim's family since the day they got married.

When their dowry demands were not met, her in-laws resorted to physical violence against her. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

This incident highlights the persistent problem of dowry-related violence in many parts of the country, and underscores the need for more effective measures to address this issue.

Earlier, on February 20, in a horrific incident of domestic violence, a pregnant woman in Palashbari, Assam, was found tied up and brutally beaten by her husband and in-laws. The incident came to light when police found the victim with her hands tied and blood stains on her clothes. The woman, who had given birth to a child just five days before, was found to have injury marks all over her body, including a severe head injury.

According to reports, the victim's husband and in-laws had been demanding a dowry from her family since the time of their wedding. When their demands were not met, they resorted to physical violence against the woman.

The incident has sparked outrage and calls for action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime. Domestic violence is a pervasive issue in India, with women often suffering in silence due to social and cultural pressures. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the issue of domestic violence and ensure that women are protected from such inhuman treatment.