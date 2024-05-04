A husband-wife duo was apprehended by the police in Udaipur of Jagun under Tinsukia district, during a late-night operation. The operation was led by Margherita Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sambhavi Mishra (IPS), targeting Gopal Chhetri, a resident of Udaipur Kuhianbari village under Lekhapani police station.

The police team, acting on credible intelligence and conducting a secret operation, successfully apprehended Gopal Chhetri, who had been allegedly involved in ferrying banned drugs from Manipur for an extended period. The seized quantity of banned drugs, with an estimated value of Rs 3 lakh, reflects the magnitude of the illegal drug trade in the region.

Apart from Gopal Chhetri, the police also arrested his wife on suspicion of being associated with the drug trade activities conducted by her husband. This arrest underscores the police's determination to dismantle drug networks and hold individuals accountable for their involvement in illicit drug activities.

The Udaipur Sugarcanebari village, nestled in the picturesque landscape of Jagun, is part of the Tinsukia district in Assam. Known for its serene surroundings and agricultural activities, the village has recently come under the spotlight due to the unfortunate involvement of some residents in illegal drug trafficking.