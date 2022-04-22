When asked about Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, who was arrested yesterday night in connection with reportedly abusive comments criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed ignorance on Thursday.

"I don't know. Who is he, exactly? I'm not familiar with the details. When I don't know him, who will engage in vendetta politics?", when asked about his reaction to Mevani's arrest, the Chief Minister said.

Congress has claimed a 'plot' in the wake of Mevani's arrest. Following his tweets criticizing Prime Minister Modi, Assam police detained Mevani, an Independent MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam constituency, under the IT Act on Wednesday. Arup Kumar Dey, a BJP politician from Kokrajhar, had filed a complaint against him, and he was detained as a result.

"Kokrajhar police arrested Congress Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani from Palanpur Circuit House last night," quoted Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar as saying.