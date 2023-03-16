Urvashi Moran's life was turned upside down when her husband, Pranjal Moran, went missing while working in the Lidu coal mine in Tinsukia. Despite two months passing since his disappearance, there has been no sign of him, and Urvashi is now on a mission to find out what happened to him.

Urvashi has been doing everything in her power to get answers, including filing a case at Lidu Police Station, sending a memorandum to Assam's Chief Minister, and even taking to the streets with protests demanding justice for her missing husband.

The Moran family has been protesting for weeks, demanding that Pranjal be returned to them, dead or alive. Urvashi has also called for the perpetrator to be punished and for necessary actions to be taken to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Despite her best efforts, Urvashi has received no concrete information about her husband's whereabouts. The family suspects foul play, and they have pointed the finger at the coal mafia in Lidu and Margherita, who they believe may be hiding information about Pranjal's disappearance.

The community has rallied around the Moran family, offering financial support and other forms of assistance. Even the government has stepped in, taking responsibility for providing Rs. 4 lakh assistance to Pranjal's family from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The case has shed light on the dangerous working conditions faced by labourers in the coal mines of Tinsukia.

The protests continue, and Urvashi's determination to find her husband has not waned. Her fight for justice has become a symbol of hope for others who have lost loved ones in similar circumstances.

Urvashi Moran's story highlights the struggles of many families who have lost loved ones in coal mines, and the need for justice and accountability. Despite the challenges, Urvashi Moran remains steadfast in her search for her missing husband and hopes that justice will prevail.