The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on September 27 enthralled Guwahatians as they put up a stunning air show.

In order to see aerial displays, people in the city came out on balconies, terraces and on roads to watch.

The team performed for over 20 minutes over Lachit Ghat on the banks of the Brahmaputra river.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also participated in this program and taking to his social media handles, he said, ''The mind was mesmerized after seeing the air show''.

''Was witness to a stupendous show by IAF’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team in their Hawk Mk 132s over Lachit Ghat, Guwahati in presence of Hon First Lady of Assam Smt Prem Mukhi ji.

My gratitude to @IAF_MCC for organising this beautiful event in Guwahati,'' the Assam CM tweeted.

In this program, the Governor of the state, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi's wife Prem Mukhi, Air Marshal (Eastern Air Command) DK Patnaik, State Chief Secretary Pawan Kumar Borthakur along with high-ranking officials of the State Government and Defense Department were also present.

The aerobatics team of the IAF was formed in 1996 and is part of the 52nd Squadron of the Air Force. Since then, the team has been a part of several performances, usually with nine aircraft.

Air shows are mainly organized to motivate the youth and showcase the flying skills of Air Force pilots.