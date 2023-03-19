In a shocking turn of events, IAS officer Laya Madduri has been relieved of her responsibilities as the additional secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department. The decision was taken soon after a number of cheques issued to the awardees of the department bounced on March 17. Madduri was in charge of the department when the incident occurred.

The incident has sparked criticism from various quarters, with the awardees left in a lurch as they were eagerly waiting to receive their rightful dues for their contribution to Assamese cinema. The cheques from Bank of Baroda bounced, drawing flak from the awardees and the public alike.

Reacting to the incident, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora said that the cheques bounced due to a delay on the part of the bank. He added that an inquiry had been initiated and the department's secretary would look into the issue. However, many awardees expressed their disappointment and frustration on social media platforms, demanding an immediate resolution to the matter.

In the wake of the incident, IAS officer Ashok Barman has been appointed as additional in charge of the Cultural Affairs Department. Barman will be serving as special secretary, while IAS B Kalyan Chakraborty has been appointed as additional secretary in the department of cultural affairs.

The incident has raised serious questions about the management of the Cultural Affairs Department and the way it has been functioning.