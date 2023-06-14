IAS officer Pabitra Khaund has been posted as the Principal Secretary-cum-CEO of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam.

According to an official notification dated June 13 from the Department of Personnel, Government of Assam, IAS Pabitra Ram Khaund was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary-cum-Chief Executive Officer of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), in Assam's Kokrajhar.

The official notification read, "In the interest of public service, Shri Pabitra Ram Khaund. IAS (SCS 2010) Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Irrigation Department, Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (addl) and State Prabhari Officer (Udalguri) is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Bodoland Territorial Region, Kokrajhar."

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Meanwhile, 11 state civil servants in Assam were promoted to the Indian Administrative Service against vacancies determined by the Government of India.

Those who were promoted are - Monita Borgohain, Gitanjali Bhattacharjee, Md Shah Nawaz Choudhury, Fazlul Haque Choudhury, Kavyashree Mahanta, Smitakshi Baruah, Malavika Choudhury, Indreswar Kalita, Kausar Jamil Hilaly, Deba Kumar Kalita, Arundhati Chakraborty.

