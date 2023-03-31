The Principal Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis in Madhay Pradesh, Prateek Hajela is returning to his original cadre, Assam-Meghalaya.

The development comes a day after Hajela was removed from Social Justice Department.

Hajela, who is a 1995-batch IAS officer of the Assam cadre, was sent to Madhya Pradesh in 2019 following a Supreme Court order, as his life was under threat over the NRC issue.

However, Hajela is returning to his home state.

It is worth mentioning that after Hajela came to MP, a total of five FIRs were lodged against him in Assam following a dispute over NRC. Interestingly, one of the FIRs was related to sedition charges.

With this development, the charge of the Ayush Department, which Hajela was holding, has been now given to principal secretary Faiz Ahmad Kidwai. On the other hand, the charge of the CEO of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis has been given to Swatantra Singh.

Besides this, the government has also appointed new divisional commissioners for Jabalpur and Sagar.

Commissioner of Lok Shikshan Sansthan Abhay Verma has been appointed as Jabalpur commissioner, while Labour Commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat has been posted as commissioner of Sagar.

Additionally, the Jabalpur commissioner has been posted as a secretary in Mantralay.



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