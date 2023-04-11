In a significant move, suspended IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma is being questioned by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell in connection with a major fund embezzlement case.

As per reports, the suspended IAS officer along with his son-in-law (Ajit Pal Singh) who is a contractor by profession, embezzled Rs 105 crore without showing any work orders.

Sewali Devi allegedly opened a fake institution to siphon off the money and allegedly constructed a smart classroom with Rs 13 crore, which even failed to meet basic requirements.

While speaking to India Today NE, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said, "This is a matter which is currently been investigated by the CM Vigilance Cell and the team is currently following up to unearth the factual evidence."

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During her stint from 2017- 2020 as Executive Chairman and Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Sewali Devi created five bank accounts without the consent of the Government of Assam.

Authorities are also questioning many additional education officers and personnel wherein four other officials are also been cornered off.

Apart from the duo, NL Sonowal, Jaichandra Lashkar, Ramijuddin Ahmed and fourth-grade employee, Rubul Ali has been allegedly involved in the over Rs 100 crore scam.

The inquiry which is still underway is likely to offer further insight into the nature of the misappropriation and the extent to which other persons were involved.

The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell is taking this problem very seriously and has vowed to go to any length to find the truth. The authorities are resolved to bring accountable all individuals guilty of embezzlement.

It is worth mentioning that Sewali Devi Sharma was suspended from her employment as an IAS official in relation to this matter some weeks ago. The suspension demonstrated that the authorities were taking the problem seriously and were keen to find out what was going on.

The inquiry is still underway, and it remains to be seen what new information may emerge.

Nonetheless, this is certainly a significant instance of suspected misappropriation of funds, and those guilty must be held accountable for their acts. However, this is clearly a major case of alleged embezzlement and it is imperative that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

According to a notification issued by the Personal (A) Department of Assam government, the report received from the Department of School Education vide letter eCF No. 221279/227 dated 18-03-2023, found that Sewali Devi Sharma, IAS (SCS- 2010), Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture Department opened 5 (five) Bank Accounts without the approval of the Government of Assam during her tenure as the Executive Chairman cum Director, SCERT.

"It has also been reported that Sewali Devi Sharma, IAS (SCS-2010), Secretary to the Government of Assam, Agriculture Department, the then Executive Chairman cum Director, SCERT was the sole signatory and FRBM rules were not followed in respect of the above mentioned 5 (five) numbers of bank accounts whereas it has also been reported that a report of Enquiry on the functioning of Open and Distance Learning (ODL) under SCERT found financial irregularities and very credible references of misappropriation of fund," the notification said.

According to the state government, the Governor of Assam is satisfied that it is necessary and expedient to place Sewali Devi Sharma, IAS (SCS-2010), Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture Department under suspension from service with immediate effect.



