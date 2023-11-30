The District Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha has been transferred as per reports. Reports of this major bureaucratic reshuffle surfaced on November 30 marking the end of Jha's over two-year tenure in the pivotal position.

Pallav Gopal Jha, who assumed the role of DC in November 2021, played a crucial role in steering the district through various challenges during his tenure. IAS officer Sumit Sattawan has been appointed as the new District Commissioner of Kamrup metro.

Sattawan was previously entrusted with the responsibilities of the District Commissioner in Assam's Lakhimpur district. This recent transfer comes as part of a strategic administrative realignment in the state. Simultaneously, IAS officer Hyalinge Gayatri Devidas is set to take on the mantle of Lakhimpur DC in the wake of Sattawan's new assignment.

The outgoing Kamrup (Metro) DC, Pallav Gopal Jha has been appointed as the Commissioner of Taxes, adding another feather to his cap. In addition to this crucial role, Jha has been entrusted with the responsibilities of Project Director for Assam's Urban Infrastructure Investment Program (UIIP).