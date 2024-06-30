The Assam government has approved the voluntary retirement application of Vishal Vasant Solanki, a 2005-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. Solanki, who previously served as the secretary to former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, had been on deputation in Maharashtra since 2017. Upon his recent return to Assam, he rejoined as commissioner and secretary.

Citing personal reasons, Solanki submitted his retirement request under Rule 16(2) of the All India Service (DCRB) Rules. The Personnel Department, led by Secretary Yadav Shaikia, issued a directive on June 25, granting his request effective from May.

This decision comes amidst a growing trend of IAS and IPS officers in Assam opting for voluntary retirement. While Solanki’s decision is attributed to personal circumstances, there are ongoing concerns about officers leaving the state, with allegations of political pressure and dismissals contributing to this trend.